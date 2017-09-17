Deadly Camden County house fire likely caused by candle, ruled an accident

Police lights.

WOODBINE, Ga. -- A fire investigator has ruled that a house fire that claimed the lives of a woman and a child was an accident.

52-year-old Myra Butler and six-year-old Anthony Green died in the fire early Thursday morning on Ben Butler Road. The owner of the home, 48-year-old Marcia Butler, escaped the blaze with minor injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and later released.

“Due to the extensive damage to the home, my investigator was unable to determine exactly what started the fire, but ruled out extreme weather or an electrical malfunction as the cause,” Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a news release. “He believes an unattended candle in the living room area may have started this deadly blaze.”

Neighbors told investigators that the family had begun burning candles for lights on Sunday, Sept. 10 due to a power outage caused by Hurricane Irma.

