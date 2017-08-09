Deadline to fill 5 acres of St. Johns River in Shipyards Project extended

The Jaguars unveiled their new plans to transform and develop the Shipyards property in Downtown Jacksonville. If approved, it would relocate Metro Park, and include housing, high-end hotels and an entertainment district. Photo Iguana Investments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The deadline to fill more than five acres of the St. Johns River as part of the Shipyards Project has been extended, the City of Jacksonville officially announced on Wednesday.

On July 28, the City officially extended the construction phase by five years. The original deadline was set for Nov. 25, 2017. During the construction phase, 5.14 acres of open water within the St. Johns River will be filled with clean material.

Back in March, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan unveiled plans to make the abandoned Shipyards property into something with more life: Into an entertainment district, which would also include shopping centers and hotels. Plans also include relocating Metro Park, new apartments and parking garages.

READ MORE: Jaguars unveil plans for abandoned Shipyards property

The new expiration event is now Nov. 25, 2022.

© 2017 WTLV-TV