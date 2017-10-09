DCF investigates allegations that pre-k teacher pulled child's ear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Three-year-old Chloe remembers what happened like it was yesterday.

"My ears are hurting, " she said.

The child was enrolled in a pre-k class at Cornerstone schools. Last Tuesday she complained to her mother about what happened in school.

"She said to me, 'my ear sore, my teacher pulled my ear,' Pam Jimenez said," my reaction was are you sure?"

Jimenez, a mother of three, with a career in child support services, became upset.

She said she knows how children are to be disciplined and this is not the way.

"I never thought I would experience anything like this," she said.

The alleged incident took place last Tuesday; the child was still complaining to her parents over the weekend.

A cellphone video recording of her weekend conversation with her mother:

"Why does it hurt? What happened? Ms---pulled it hard like this. Q. Really? And today is Saturday right and your ear still hurt? Huh huh. Q. Does it hurt on the inside or the outside? A.On the outside."

Cornerstone was closed for Columbus Day. Phone calls to its emergency number and to an administrator went unanswered.

"I have yet to get an explanation," said Jimenez, "they're supposed to get back to me on Tuesday."

That would make it a week since the alleged incident.

Last Friday, Jimenez decided to remove her child from the school's pre-k program.

"She said to me this morning I am very excited," Jimenez said. "I don't want to go back to that place where that lady pulled my ear momma."

John Harrell said Cornerstone does not have a history of complaints with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

But he said this is a serious allegation.

"We will investigate this allegation," Harrell said, "in Florida Child Care facilities are not permitted to physically discipline children."

