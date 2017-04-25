Day two of jury selection in Brown corruption case moving quickly after slow start

Defensive attorney James Smith and Corrine Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- It was a slow start to the second day of jury selection in former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s corruption trial at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

After nearly an hour after court was due to start, Judge Jim Klindt vetted 30 more jurors after questioning 45 on Monday. The second crop of jurors was more white than the previous set; almost all potential jurors brought in were white men and women.

Klindt reiterated to the new potential jurors that the criminal trial against Brown was expected to take up to a month. It is set to begin Wednesday after jury selection.

Brown is facing 22 charges of a 24-charge indictment, accusing her of mail, wire and tax fraud. She’s accused of taking money from a college tuition charity and using it as her own slush fund and misrepresenting her income on tax forms.

Ronnie Simmons, Brown's chief of staff since 1993, pleaded guilty to two of 18 charges in a federal indictment filed in July 2016: conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud, and theft of government funds. Brown said she was heart broken in response.

Klindt ran through the standard causes for excusing potential new jurors; were they facing an extraordinary hardship? Have they heard about the trial? Do they have strong feelings about Brown? Do they know anyone on the defense? On the prosecution? On the witness list?

Nineteen of the 30 new potential jurors had to be individually questioned Tuesday after their answers to the judge’s questions. The goal is to get eight jurors out of this group to add to the 44 carried over from Monday.

With 52 jurors, the goal heading into the remainder of the day Tuesday is to whittle that number down to 14 before Wednesday: 12 for the jury and two alternates. If the selection process continues like it did Monday, Klindt will have more than enough jurors to get to the court’s magic number.

Individual questioning on the jurors began a good hour and a half before the lunch recess. Two jurors from the day before who were not excused may be at some point, Klindt explained to the court on why he wanted 52 jurors.

Several jurors were excused due to either having too strong negative feelings toward Brown or knowing too much about the case and being unable to put the information out of their heads. Plenty of jurors told Klindt and the court they could put the news stories they’ve seen out of their minds.

Brown was in court with a brighter demeanor than on the first day of jury selection. During a brief morning recess, she caught the attention of the courtroom sketch artist and posed with her attorney, James Smith.

Smith was professional and curt with jurors he questioned Tuesday, asking his questions with a pointed yet friendly demeanor.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva was also in court, the lead prosecutor, and shared much the same attitude as Brown’s lawyer. Whenever he questioned a juror he was courteous and straightforward.

The court took an early lunch after 54 potential jurors were found. Klindt said he hopes to get to regular voir dire when court returns to session after lunch. Court documents say that Smith will get to strike 10 jurors and the prosecution will get to strike six. It is not clear yet if either party intends to do so.

We will continue to cover the jury selection process throughout the day and keep you up to date with the latest happenings in the Brown corruption trial.

