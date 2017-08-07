Rutherford to travel with Congressional Delegation to Israel

Jacksonville Sheriff John Rutherford (Photo: COJ.net)

This week, Congressman John Rutherford will travel to Israel as part of a delegation of Members of Congress to meet with various leaders in the region including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas.



The trip's purpose is to discuss US relations in the region including economic, military, and security cooperation. Congressman Rutherford plans to meet with Nafatali Bennet, the Minister of Education and Diaspora Affairs, IDF Soldiers, as well as Israeli military leaders, professors, and business leaders.

The group will also tour Israeli military bases, as well as visit historic and holy sites.

