Ron DeSantis files paperwork to run for Governor of Florida

On Friday morning, Ron DeSantis announced his plans to file paperwork to begin the process of running for governor of Florida.

DeSantis’ entrance into the race comes on the heels of his endorsement by President Trump on Twitter and a new poll showing him leading a hypothetical primary matchup.

He made the announcement on the Fox News show, Fox and Friends.

"As you remember a few weeks ago, the president tweeted support for me as a candidate for governor of Florida. So, today we’re going to be filing the paperwork to begin that effort. As a military officer, an Iraq veteran, and a proven conservative, with the support of the president, I’m in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Governor Rick Scott has done to advance economic opportunity, reform education, and drain the swamp in Tallahassee that needs to be drained just like Washington. While this is an important step towards running for Governor, an official campaign kick-off ill take place later this month."

