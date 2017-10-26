No delay in Corrine Brown's sentencing, judge orders

(Photo: Danielsen, Shelby)

Judge Timothy Corrigan has denied Corrine Brown's motion for a delay in her sentencing. She asked for the delay due to the impacts of Hurricane Irma on her home.

Brown was convicted of 18 of 22 federal fraud and corruption charges in May. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 16.

She was asking for a delay of at least four months for the sentencing, according to court documents dated October 24.'Brown asked for a delay in the sentencing because she has been "displaced from her home" since September 9 due to damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Order Denying Motion

A document filed with the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida - Jacksonville division states that Brown's home suffered extensive damage and many of her personal papers were destroyed.

Brown's motion to continue sentencing states that the damage "severely affected her and others in their ability to assist defense counsel in preparing for sentencing."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently informed Brown that her home was inhabitable, according to the document.

In a statement released to media, Corrine Brown's attorney said:

"While we are disappointed with the judge's decision we will continue to press forward and prepare for sentencing."

