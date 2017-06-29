Mayor Lenny Curry proposes paid family leave for city employees

Lenny Curry talking to reporters. (Photo: Times-Union)

Mayor Lenny Curry rolled out a plan Thursday to provide six weeks of paid family leave for municipal employees, adding City Hall to the relatively small number of employers that give workers a break following the birth or adoption of a child.

“My wife and I agree that there was never a more exciting or exhausting time in our lives than the births of our children,” Curry said in a statement. “I believe all families deserve an environment where parents and newborns get an opportunity to bond without the worry of work demands and stresses of a reduced income.”

Curry hopes to apply the policy to thousands of employees across Jacksonville’s vast consolidated government, including cops, firefighters and employees with the city’s independent authorities like JEA.

The mayor’s office will formally introduce the plan to union officials after Oct. 1 for collective bargaining. The unions and City Council must sign off on the proposal.

