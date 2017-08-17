Gov. Scott joins President Trump for lunch in New Jersey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- As some Florida Republicans are condemning President Donald Trump's reaction to events in Charlottesville, Virginia, Gov. Rick Scott joined Trump Thursday for lunch.

Scott had lunch with Trump as the president continues to draw criticism for saying both protesters and counter-protesters were to blame for violence at a rally organized by white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, and that some of the rally-goers were "very fine people."

Trump added to the debate Thursday by criticizing those who want to remove Confederate monuments.

But if the subject came up, Scott's office isn't saying. A spokesman said simply that Scott was only there to promote Florida.

"Governor Scott had lunch today with President Trump following an invitation from the White House last week. Governor Scott was solely there to promote Florida. They discussed a wide range of topics including the President's commitment to partner with Florida on needed repairs to the federally-operated Herbert Hoover Dike at Lake Okeechobee,” a statement from Scott’s office said.

