Gainesville leaders put off decision on transit facility named after Corrine Brown

The Gainesville City Commission for nearly eight months has put off deciding whether to remove former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s name from its $35 million transit facility.

Thursday’s city meeting was no different.

In a nearly empty auditorium Thursday afternoon, commissioners voted to let Brown’s appeal process for her 5-year prison sentence play out before making a decision.

“We would not have the building if not for her work,” Commissioner Harvey Ward said. “We should be exceptionally clear about that … I would hate for us to take her name off the building then have her win her appeal.”

Brown, 71, whose district covered parts of Alachua and Marion counties, was convicted on 18 of 22 fraud-related charges in May after prosecutors said she used $833,000 from her charity, One Door for Education, which was aimed at sending poor children to college, for personal use. Prosecutors said Brown used the charity as a slush fund for parties, shopping sprees and vacations.

In December, she was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison and to 3 years of supervised release. She is appealing the sentence, but slated to report to prison later this month.

Commissioner Harvey Budd called having a city building named for a felon “awkward.”

Florida Times-Union