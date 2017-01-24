Florida bill designed to keep minors out of jail

Prison cell bars, file photo. (Photo: iStock)

Jacksonville's new state attorney gets some help from the legislature help to fulfill a campaign promise.

A proposal to help juvenile offenders avoid arrest is taking a step forward. Senate Bill 196 would require officers to write citations for certain misdemeanors.

The bill is designed to reduce the number of juveniles behind bars and promote the use of citations, a form of alternative sentencing promoted by State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

For example, citations would be handed out for things like trespassing or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Opponents of the bill say it could interfere with how police do their job.



