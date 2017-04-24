City Council says yes to Curry's pension reform package

Lenny Curry talking to reporters. (Photo: Times-Union)

The Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved a historic pension reform package Monday that puts the wheels in motion for money to flow in 14 years from half-cent sales tax that voters approved last August for paying down the city’s massive pension debt.

The council agreed with the pillars of Mayor Lenny Curry’s pension reform proposal that would make Jacksonville the first major American city that will stop offering pensions to new hires, including police and firefighters.

The legislation also enables the city to start reaping budget relief starting in the 2017-18 budget even though the half-cent sales tax for pension costs won’t start until the Better Jacksonville Plan’s tax ends around 2030.

The state Legislature gave Jacksonville and its first-of-its-kind approach the ability to count the future sales tax as a present-day financial benefit for its three pension plans, which will make the funding levels for the pension plans appear better on paper when actuaries do calculations for the city’s annual required contributions to the plans.

The council also approved a raft of collective bargaining agreements that will increase pay for police and firefighters by 20 percent over a three-year period. General employees will see their pay rise by 14 percent over three years.

The big pay increases, which are the first in a decade, helped win union support for closing the pension plans to future hires after Sept. 30.

The city will pay into the 401 (k) style accounts for new hires at a rate of 25 percent of pay for public safety workers and 12 percent of pay for general employees. City workers don’t get Social Security so the individual investment accounts would be the only nest egg for employees based on their city service.

