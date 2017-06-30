Naval Station Mayport to construct new Triton hangar on base

(Photo: FCN)

Naval Station Mayport will be one of five new homes of an unmanned aircraft known as Triton.

A $36 million contract has been awarded to build a new hangar to Orlando-based Hensel Phelps Construction.

The Triton program will base aircraft at five strategically selected sites around the world.

Mayport was selected as the first basing site and will establish threshold requirements for Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for Triton in 2019.

The facility will provide anti-terrorism/force protection features in compliance with regulations and Department of Defense minimum anti-terrorism standards.

Site improvements will include grading, paved parking for approximately 160 vehicles, access roads, curbs, sidewalks, landscaping, fencing and signs, jet blast field fencing, box culverts, concrete access apron, concrete taxiway, wash rack and launch and recovery paving.

The facility is expected to be completed by September 2019.

