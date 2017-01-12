Obamacare subscribers nervous about possible repeal of 'life-saving' healthcare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The debate over the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, went into the early morning hours on Capitol Hill.

After seven hours early Thursday morning, the senate passed a budget measure that clears the way for Republicans to repeal it.

Edgardo Silva works with the Epilepsy Foundation of Florida. He helps answer questions and assists people with signing up for Obamacare.

The location he works at along Atlantic Boulevard is one of the busiest in Jacksonville.

"When you don't understand what's going to be happening in the future, you kind of get scared," said Silva.

Whatever happens with Obamacare is something Silva and its more than one million subscribers in Florida are following closely through the news. He's been receiving questions from those interested in subscribing.

"They say 'I have benefits, if I get the healthcare benefits, am I going to have them just for a little bit and is that going to go away?' I usually tell them we don't have any idea," he said.

On Thanksgiving Day 2015, Michael Long was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He had to have his thyroid completely removed.

Long said that life-saving surgery is something he could not have afforded without Obamacare.

"It's a little scary because of the new administration coming in and wanting to get rid of the parts of the Obamacare that has helped myself and so many other people out there, and not knowing if it's going to leave people that don't have health insurance without insurance, and therefore cause them not to have medical procedures that they really need," he said.

For many, Long said, it can come down to either buying medication or having enough to eat.

Long said he's now been seeing a specialist and taking medication post surgery, things he he would not otherwise be able to afford.

"I hope that Mr. Trump will be fair and not just repeal the whole problem and start over again. I hope that he'll keep most of it and at least some of the Obamacare impact, so that people who have the Obamacare right now can continue getting the health treatment that they so desperately need," said Long.

