Ribault HS, Ribault Middle and Sallye B. Matthis on lockdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools confirmed Friday morning that three of its schools are on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

The schools on lockdown include Jean Ribault High School, Jean Ribault Middle School and Sallye B. Matthis Elementary School. As of 10:55 a.m., the schools shifted from code red lockdown to code yellow.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said shots were fired off of school grounds, but nobody was shot. As a precaution, they asked the schools to go on code red lockdown.

According to a statement issued to parents following the incident, while the schools were on lockdown, the Duval County School Police found a few individuals on campus without permission. They detained them and called JSO for assistance.

DCPS said no one was injured on campus. It also can't confirm if these individuals are related to the shooting off school grounds.

Right now, Ribault HS is letting parents pick up their kids at the auditorium.

BREAKING: @DuvalSchools Ribault & Sallye B. Mathis on lockdown. Parents being sent to the auditorium to pick up kids @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/JA14PY8XK2 — Matthew Head (@matt8272) May 12, 2017

