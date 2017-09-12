WTLV
Reopening dates for schools on the First Coast

First Coast News , WTLV 9:04 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

FLORIDA K-12 SCHOOLS

  • Baker County School System: Schools remain closed Thursday, Sept. 14. Announcement of reopening of schools will be Thursday.
  • Clay County Schools: Reopens Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Columbia County School District: Regular classes resume Friday, Sept. 15
  • Duval County Public Schools: Schools remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Flagler Public Schools: All campuses remain closed Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Nassau County School District: Schools remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Putnam County School District: Schools will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 15.
  • St. Johns County School District: Decision will be made Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon
  • Union County School District: Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13

FLORIDA COLLEGES

  • FSCJ: Regular schedules resume Monday, Sept. 18
  • UNF: Offices reopen Wednesday, Sept. 13; classes resume regular schedules Thursday, Sept. 14

GEORGIA K-12 SCHOOLS

  • Brantley County Schools: Schools remain closed Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Camden County Schools: Schools remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 14
  • Charlton County Schools: Schools remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
  • Glynn County Schools: Schools closed through Friday, Sept. 15
  • Pierce County Schools: Schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 13. Expect an update Wednesday
  • Ware County School District: School remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13

