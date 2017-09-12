Reopening dates for schools on the First Coast

FLORIDA K-12 SCHOOLS
- Baker County School System: Schools remain closed Thursday, Sept. 14. Announcement of reopening of schools will be Thursday.
- Clay County Schools: Reopens Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Columbia County School District: Regular classes resume Friday, Sept. 15
- Duval County Public Schools: Schools remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Flagler Public Schools: All campuses remain closed Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Nassau County School District: Schools remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Putnam County School District: Schools will remain closed through Friday, Sept. 15.
- St. Johns County School District: Decision will be made Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon
- Union County School District: Closed Wednesday, Sept. 13
FLORIDA COLLEGES
- FSCJ: Regular schedules resume Monday, Sept. 18
- UNF: Offices reopen Wednesday, Sept. 13; classes resume regular schedules Thursday, Sept. 14
GEORGIA K-12 SCHOOLS
- Brantley County Schools: Schools remain closed Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Camden County Schools: Schools remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 14
- Charlton County Schools: Schools remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Glynn County Schools: Schools closed through Friday, Sept. 15
- Pierce County Schools: Schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 13. Expect an update Wednesday
- Ware County School District: School remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 13
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs