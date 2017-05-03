Putnam Co. Schools approves to change start times, parents have mixed feelings

Putnam County School Board logo (Photo: Putnam County School Board)

PUTNUM COUNTY, Fla. -- Some parents in Putnum County are upset with a recent change in school times.

"We want to increase our graduation rates and increase attendance," said Rick Surrency, Superintendent of Putnum County Schools.

Inside the CL Overturf Auditorium parents were focused on their students' performance. Outside the talk of the town was a major change in school times.

"We've done research and found that secondary school students do better in school when they can sleep later," he said.

Tuesday, the school board voted to change school times. Middle and high school students will now go to class at 9 a.m. instead of 7:50 a.m. and elementary students will go at 7:50 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

"No, I don't like it," said Larry Batts, a parent.

Parents sounded off on social media about the change. Batts says it will create more of a headache in the morning.

"It's hard for me to get him to school already at 8 a.m.," Batts said.

Surrency hopes parents will adjust and do what's best for the students.

"I know that puts an inconvenience with parents and kids waiting at bus stops but we are asking them to just work with us and make arrangements," Surrency said.

