Protesters greet Gov. Scott in Jacksonville Beach over controversial education bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott was met with more than a hundred protesters Tuesday night who were denouncing the controversial education bill, House Bill 7069.

Scott made a stop at Angie's Subs in Jacksonville Beach as part of his victory tour over his budget. In addition to his supporters, Scott was met with protesters who are hoping he'll refuse to sign HB 7069, which was sent to his desk Monday night.

While Gov. Scott speaks inside Angie's Subs in Jax Beach, 150 protesters are outside protesting HB 70-69 @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/dgp0t0AEuG — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) June 13, 2017

What makes the nearly 300-page bill controversial is how it pits public schools against charter schools. Critics believe it would take away money from poor public schools to fund charter schools, which could impact staffing and resources.

Critics say the bill would take from underperforming schools and give to charter schools. — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) June 13, 2017

The bill would also require recess for elementary school students and adjust the state's standardized testing system. Florida Politics reports that Scott is expected to sign the bill in Orlando Thursday.

