Mayor Curry announces reform to better serve Jacksonville youth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Demonstrating his continued commitment to strengthening and bolstering programs that align and contribute to the safety and well-being of youth and communities throughout Jacksonville, Wednesday, Mayor Lenny Curry announced a collaborative partnership that streamlines services to Jacksonville children.

At an afterschool programming open house held at Sallye Mathis Elementary School, the mayor launched the Kids Hope Alliance: The Jacksonville Partnership for Children, Youth & Families (KHA), a collaboration that aligns the missions and programming provided by the Jax Journey and Jacksonville Children’s Commission.

“Over the past several months, my administration has been leading and conducting comprehensive and collaborative reviews with non-profit agencies and education partners to identify opportunities to strengthen programs and reform services that embolden our city’s children to realize their dreams,” said Mayor Curry. “As mayor, I recognize that youth development is one of our most important responsibilities and greatest contributors to our community’s future. Every child in every ZIP code throughout this city deserves access to resources and opportunities that will lead him or her to a brighter future.”

