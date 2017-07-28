Jacksonville University to become smoke-free Aug 7

(Photo: Getty Images)

Jacksonville University will become a smoke-free campus effective Aug. 7, prohibiting all lighted tobacco products on all property owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by the University.

“At JU, we believe a healthy campus is a dynamic, productive campus, and being smoke-free adds powerfully to that vital culture we’ve embraced here,” said JU President Tim Cost. “Adopting this policy builds on our already strong commitment to consistently providing a safe, vibrant and healthy learning environment where everyone can grow and succeed.”

The new policy applies to all campus community members and outside visitors and guests. That includes students, employees, consultants, contractors and visitors, as well as representatives of companies renting University-owned space or property that is owned or managed by JU.

The new policy reads in part:

“Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States. (www.cdc.gov) Research findings confirm, and the U.S. Surgeon General affirms, that tobacco use and exposures to secondhand smoke by non-users constitute a significant health hazard. (www.surgeongeneral.gov) Jacksonville University is invested in protecting the health and well-being of its employees, students and visitors. Adoption of a smoke-free policy has the potential to reduce maintenance costs, improve productivity, reduce initiation of new tobacco users and increase tobacco-cessation rates.”

