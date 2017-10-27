Glynn County Schools needs more bus drivers

The Glynn County Spokesperson says they are in need of bus drivers for the 2017-2018 school year.

According to officials, the number of current bus drivers, including full-time and part-time is 106. Their goal is to get 130 bus drivers.

The shortage of drivers does have some impact on operations when issues arise. Districts across the area have seen a shortage of drivers and say people are simply are not applying.

If people are interested in applying, go here to Glynn County’s website and head to human resources section, here.

