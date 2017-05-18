Dr. Patricia Willis to takeover for Nikolai Vitti on Monday

Duval County Schools (Photo: Duval County Public Schools)

After being unanimously voted as the interim replacement for Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Dr. Patricia Willis made the move official on Thursday.

Willis is a 35-year educator and Jacksonville native. She is the former deputy superintendent for the district.

She beat out Earl Lennard, a retired superintendent from Hillsborough County, for the role.

Willis is the first African-American superintendent in Duval County. She was will take over as the head of Duval County Public Schools on Monday, according to the school district.

Her contract will be executed from Monday until she either gives a 30-day notice to end the agreement or January 31, 2018.

Her annual salary is slated at $275,000, according to the contract.

Vitti wraps up his work with the district this week. He is set to become the superintendent of the Detroit public school district.

Below is the contract for the Willis:

Dr. Patricia S. Willis Superintendent Employment Agreement

