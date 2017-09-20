DCPS to sell used computers at deep discounts online next week

DCPS logo (Photo: DCPS)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Keeping up with tradition, Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) plans to sell its used computers to students, parents and employees at deeply discounted prices. However, unlike past events, DCPS plans to hold the sale online.

DCPS plans to open up the sale early next week and will be ongoing, according to the district's website.

The computers that will be available range from laptops to desktops, as well as MacBooks and MacBook Pros. Depending on the model, prices for the computers range from $50 to $300.

Purchases are limited to one computer per student registered to a parent's account per year. Purchases must also be made through a parent or employee account. You can register by clicking here.

The computers will have a 90-day warranty and can be shipped to your home, or picked up at Urban Mining's Retail Store at 2362 Emerson St.

Click here to read more information about the sale

