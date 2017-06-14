DCPS Assistant Superintendent submits resignation letter

Iranetta Wright. Photo: DCPS.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County Public School's (DCPS) Assistant Superintendent has submitted a letter of resignation on Monday.

Iranetta Wright currently serves as Assistant Superintendent over the Duval Transformation Region of DCPS, which includes 50 schools. She was promoted to the position in 2014. Under her leadership, the region increased in academic and school culture measures for the 2015 to 2016 school year, according to her biography on DCPS' website.

In her letter, Wright explained that the reason for her departure: "now is the time for me to further explore the next chapter in my career."

Wright also congratulated Dr. Patricia Willis for becoming the new interim Superintendent following Dr. Nikolai Vitti's recent move to Detroit Public Schools Community District back in May.

Wright is a Jacksonville native and attended William M. Raines High School. She also served DCPS for over 20 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.

Wright's last day of employment is June 30. There is no word on who will replace her.

Click here to read Wright's resignation letter.

