Back-to-school tax-free weekend starts Friday

Florida's tax-free holiday begins Friday, August 4th for families searching for back-to-school supplies and clothes.

The tax-free holiday starts at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 4th and ends at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6th.

Computers make their way back onto the list of items eligible for tax exemption. Personal computers and accessories must retail for $750 or less.

Other items that qualify for tax exemption including school supplies for $15 or less, clothing, shoes and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

