After 99 years in Jacksonville, Jones College set to close by year's end

Jones College of Jacksonville is closing its doors just shy of its 100th year.

According to a notice posted on the college’s website, the school will close no later than Dec. 31. Its homepage prominently says “Jones College is no longer accepting applications” and “NOTICE: Loss of ACICS Accreditation.”

A call to Jones College President Mayra Nunez was not immediately returned.

Jones was accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, but the federal Department of Education has ruled that it is to be no longer recognized as a national accrediting agency.

Though schools formerly accredited by that group could still be eligible to participate in the federal student aid program for up to 18 months, Jones College will only participate for the “time frame it takes to complete the orderly closeout of the main campus as the college has already notified all regulators of its intention to close.”

“Consequently, Jones College will not be seeking to renew accreditation with another regional or national accrediting organization,” according to the statement on the website.

