File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman has been transported to the hospital after she was shot by her boyfriend, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said they were called out in reference to the shooting to De Paul Drive on the Northside, but were notified that a woman was transported to UF Health with gunshot wounds.

Later, officers received another call about a man who shot himself at 1601 Dunn Ave, also on the Northside. They found him dead at the scene.

After investigating, officers determined that the man and woman were dating and that he shot himself after he shot her.

The woman is expected to survive. JSO plans to continue investigating the incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV