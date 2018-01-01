Woman shot and killed at BP Gas Station on Stockton Street

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman was shot and killed at the BP Gas Station on Stockton street late Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to UF Health where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives are interviewing store employees and reviewing surveillance video to try and determine what happened.

