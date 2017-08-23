Woman charged with murder after stabbing victim dies

Police have charged 53-year-old Theresa Thomas with murder in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Bonnie Hollis on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Thomas stabbed Hollis back on June 25 at 600 North Washington Street. According to police, Thomas was located at the scene and admitted to police she stabbed Hollis and directed police to where the knife was located and it was recovered. At that time, the suspect was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The stabbing resulted in the victim being paralyzed, police report.

On August 10, Hollis died and the Medical Examiner determined that the victim's death was due to complications from the original injury and ruled it a homicide.

