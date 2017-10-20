UNF student arrested for allegedly pointing gun, pulling trigger at roommate

University of North Florida Police has arrested a student after he allegedly pointed a gun at his roommate in Osprey Fountains and pulled the trigger Thursday night.

According to his roommate, the gun did not go off. Police said the roommate left the dorm and went to the police station on campus. UPD searched the dorm room and the suspect's car, but no weapon was found.

The student has been charged with aggravated assault.

