UNF student arrested after firing gun in dorm, no one injured

A University of North Florida student was arrested early Friday morning after police say he fired a gun in his dorm room during an argument.

Police say the incident happened on the third floor of the V building of Osprey Cove.

According to university police, the suspect got into a heated disagreement with two others and pulled a gun from his pocket. The suspect told everyone to leave and then fired one shot into the ceiling.

Police say no one was injured and the suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault/

According to UPD, there are no current threats to the campus. Anyone with concerns or more information about the incident should contact police at (904) 620-2800. In addition, the UPD provides safety tips on their webpage.

School policy allows guns on campus but they are supposed to be locked away in a vehicle.

