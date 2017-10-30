Two women shot, one dead following shooting on the westside

siren (Photo: KGW)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting at a westside apartment complex in Jacksonville early Tuesday morning.

According to police two women were shot along 5600 San Juan Ave, one of the women has died. The other woman is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. Police are currently searching for a person of interest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

