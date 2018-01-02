Two JSO officers injured during pursuit of suspected impaired driver

First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officers were injured early Tuesday morning during a pursuit for a suspected impaired driver.

According to police, the incident began around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Cleveland Road. While chasing the suspect, police report of their deputies lost control and hit a fire hydrant. In order to stop the suspect, deputies then tried PITT maneuver and spike strips.

Police report, the suspect lost control of the car and struck an officer who was deploying spike strips. Both officers were taken to the hospital.

The suspect is currently in custody and faces several charges including DWI and fleeing from officers.

© 2018 WTLV-TV