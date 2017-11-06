Two arrested after children found wandering Jacksonville streets

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested two people after children were found wandering the streets of Jacksonville Sunday.

Police say someone discovered the two toddlers boys around the age of two and three years old crying. She said she saw the toddlers running down the street without any parents or guardians in the area.

Police say both Shannon Campbell and Rogelio Wilson were placed under arrest for child neglect. The two also had an arrest warrant issued for unrelated charges.

