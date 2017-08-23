Tip leads to discovery of firearm at Bradford High School

An anonymous tip from several students led to the discovery of a firearm on the Bradford High School campus, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the tips stated that a student assigned to the Behavioral Intervention Center (BIC) had a gun in his backpack. When deputies and school personnel contacted the student and searched his backpack they located an unloaded replica BB gun. The student was removed from campus and has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, which is a third-degree felony.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is being notified and will either take custody of the student or decide on other arrangements.

