Thief shoots at Arlington mom while she runs away

An Arlington woman took to social media Saturday to warn the community about a trigger-happy thief she caught rummaging through her car.

As of Monday night, the suspect was still on the loose.

The young couple just purchased their new home in Arlingwood a few months ago.



Their two-year-old son was inside when it all happened.



Gaynor Gastel said the thought of being taken away from her baby boy is almost too much to bare.

"He had to have seen my son. So, he had to have known that I'm a mom and you were okay with taking me from my kid," Gastel said outside of her Arlington home.

It was around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Gaynor Gastel and her husband, Matthew, were outside in the driveway of their Arlington home with their son working on her car.



The family went back inside the house.



A few minutes later, while walking back out of the house, Gastel says she caught a thief rummaging through her car.



She stopped in her tracks and began to back away, turning to walk back into the house.

"I went to go open the door and it was locked. Then, panic took over and I basically threw myself at my front door," Gastel said.

She banged on the door, screaming for her husband, which also caught the attention of the suspect.

Within an instant, shots rang out.

"Even now, I can picture him standing there. And it was a flash from the gun."

She dropped to the ground.

The thief ran off.



Jacksonville police found two shell casings in the driveway. The bullets appear to have struck the top of the car and the house. One is possibly still lodged in the soffit.

The family believes the suspect had been watching them.



Gastel took to social media, hoping to find out who the person is.

Unfortunately, she didn't get a good look at the suspect but says he's a tall, clean-cut man, with light to tan skin. He could be Hispanic or African American.



Gastel says another neighbor saw the man roaming the neighborhood that morning.



"I'm very on edge. I'm very anxious. I don't- it's bad," Gastel said.

"He saw that she's a mom. he saw our little boy," Gastel's husband, Matthew said. "My thoughts go from anger to fear. Anger, that I've never felt at someone."

Matthew says the family plans to take further measures to secure their home and cars.

If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1866-845-TIPS.

