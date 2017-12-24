Teen shot during party at community center in NW Jacksonville

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

A teenager was shot in the leg during a party Friday night at the Lewis-Cobb Community Center in northwest Jacksonville, police said.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Portsmouth Avenue.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

No one else was injured during the shooting.

Police said numerous casings were found at the scene. JSO has yet to determine the number of shooters involved in the incident.

