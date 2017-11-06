Teen arrested In Jax Beach murder case, crime happened hours after 4th of July fireworks

Glen McNeil was killed in the early hours of July 5th near Seawalk Pavilion PHOTO: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- An 18 year old has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred hours after the 4th of July fireworks ended at Jacksonville Beach.

Javoris Deandre Price, 18, is charged with second degree murder, armed robbery, and three other counts in connection to the murder of Glen McNeil, 23.

Javoris Deandre Price, 18, has been arrested and charged with the murder on July 5th. PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

McNeil was shot and killed by the Seawalk Pavilion on First Street North around 1 a.m. on July 5.

Police tied Price to the crime through witness statements, video surveillance, and a digital search of his Facebook account, the arrest warrant says. Price had been in jail since August 21 on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

McNeil played football at Sandalwood High School and his friends and family started a petition to get a permanent memorial to his life placed in the area.

Stay with First Coast News as we work to learn more about the arrest.

© 2017 WTLV-TV