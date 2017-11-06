WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Suspect sought over string of robberies on the Westside

First Coast News , WTLV 9:56 PM. EST November 06, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect involved in a string of Westside robberies.

JSO said they believe one suspect is responsible for the following robberies:

  • Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1:50 p.m.: Family Dollar, 5714 Timuquana Road
  • Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:39 a.m.:  Family Dollar, at 7945 Normandy Blvd.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:50 a.m.: Family Dollar, 4543 Shirley Ave.
  • Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8:11 a.m.: Dollar General, 6360 103rd St.

JSO released the following photos of the suspect, along with a photo believed to be of his vehicle.

If you recognize him or know his whereabouts, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories