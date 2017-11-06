Suspect sought over string of robberies on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect involved in a string of Westside robberies.
JSO said they believe one suspect is responsible for the following robberies:
- Saturday, Oct. 28 at 1:50 p.m.: Family Dollar, 5714 Timuquana Road
- Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:39 a.m.: Family Dollar, at 7945 Normandy Blvd.
- Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:50 a.m.: Family Dollar, 4543 Shirley Ave.
- Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8:11 a.m.: Dollar General, 6360 103rd St.
JSO released the following photos of the suspect, along with a photo believed to be of his vehicle.
If you recognize him or know his whereabouts, call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs