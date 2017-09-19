WTLV
Student stabbed following altercation at Lake Shore Middle School

First Coast News , WTLV 5:51 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student has been stabbed at Lake Shore Middle School Tuesday following "a physical altercation," according to Duval County Public Schools (DCPS).

DCPS' supervisor of media relations, Lauren Ricks, said the student who was stabbed was immediately transported to receive medical care. Authorities haven't confirmed the student's condition.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, JSO was still active on campus.

Another student was detained shortly after the incident. Law enforcement is now investigating.

Ricks said the school's principal, Caleb Gottberg, called parents and notified them of the incident. Students will also take home another letter about the incident on Wednesday.

