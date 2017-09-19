Student stabbed following altercation at Lake Shore Middle School

A student was stabbed at Lake Shore Middle School following an altercation, according to the Duval County Public Schools. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A student has been stabbed at Lake Shore Middle School Tuesday following "a physical altercation," according to Duval County Public Schools (DCPS).

DCPS' supervisor of media relations, Lauren Ricks, said the student who was stabbed was immediately transported to receive medical care. Authorities haven't confirmed the student's condition.

According to a source, one student was stabbed; sustained non-life threatening injuries. A suspect is in custody. Police have left. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/IhVVsz2KLE — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) September 19, 2017

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, JSO was still active on campus.

According to @DuvalSchools, a student was stabbed during an altercation. The suspect, a student, was taken into custody. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/il2Vsyd0Nr — Brittany Dionne (@BrittDionneTV) September 19, 2017

Another student was detained shortly after the incident. Law enforcement is now investigating.

Ricks said the school's principal, Caleb Gottberg, called parents and notified them of the incident. Students will also take home another letter about the incident on Wednesday.

© 2017 WTLV-TV