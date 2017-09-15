St. Johns County man accused of ramming teen's car on bridge

William Bennett (Photo: St. Johns County Jail)

A St. Johns County man is being held on multiple charges after sheriff's officials say he intentionally rammed a car that he felt was going too slow.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Shands Bridge. The St. Johns Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old William Bennett was following behind a Toyota Highlander driven by a 16-year-old newly licensed driver. The teen's mother and 14-year-old brother were passengers in the vehicle.

Bennett later told deputies he felt the Highlander was going too slow, so he began to tailgate, then struck the teen's vehicle three times with his Dodge pickup truck, causing minor damage.

Officials say Bennett also honked his horn, flashed his lights, made hand gestures, and yelled at the victims. The teen told investigators that she was scared that her car might be pushed off the bridge. Deputies say Bennett continued to follow and harass the victims even after passing his house.

The people in the Highlander pulled off the road at the first chance and waited for responding deputies.

Meanwhile a witness - who was behind the two vehicles - continued to follow the suspect as the two entered the Heritage Landing neighborhood where that witness lives. Investigators say Bennett stopped in the middle of the road and walked back to allegedly confront the witness. The woman then began to call 911, and the suspect returned to his vehicle, turned around and erratically drove away.

Bennett was arrested without incident at his home on Collier Road a short time later, and booked into the St. Johns County Jail. He was due to make his first court appearance Friday morning on three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of a crash.

© 2017 WTLV-TV