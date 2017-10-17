St. Johns County deputies searching for man accused of robbing gas station

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station located on Roberts Road in the NW District Monday night.

According to officials, the man entered a business in the 400 block of Roberts Road, around 11:30 p.m., walked directly to the counter and implied that he had a firearm while demanding money. The clerks on duty complied with the demand by opening the register and placing the drawer on the counter, while the suspect took the cash from the drawer. The suspect then left the store on foot, walking northbound towards Roberts Road. Patrol deputies canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect or identify any vehicles in the area that may have been involved.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’6” to 5’8”, with an average build. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a white long sleeve shirt, dark blue baseball cap (possible Dallas Cowboys hat), a bright blue

bandana covering his face, and dark gloves. Citizens traveling in the area may have noticed the subject walking to or from the incident, as it was raining at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who may have any information or witnessed an individual matching the description is asked to call Detective Kapelka with Major Crimes at 209-3987 or remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

