JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 2015 murder thanks to DNA evidence recovered from a stolen vehicle in St. Augustine.

Troy Allen Butler, 29, was arrested on Thursday, August. 24, 2017 for the murder of 45-year-old Sabrina Blackshear, who was found deceased on May 20, 2015. Blackshear's body was discovered at the 25000 block of Silver Street in Jacksonville.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest. A .40 caliber shell casing and a used condom were recovered from the crime scene to be later analyzed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Butler reported his 2004 Toyota Camry stolen on August 18, 2015. It was later discovered that suspects in a St. Augustine homicide had stolen Butler's vehicle. Authorities recovered a firearm from the car after apprehending the suspects.

Butler initially denied owning a firearm, claiming the gun recovered may have been his brother's. Butler would later admit to the State Attorney's Office in St. Johns County that the firearm recovered from the stolen vehicle belonged to him.

DNA from the submitted condom at the crime scene on Silver Street in Jacksonville connected Butler to Blackshear. Butler would go on to admit he had paid Blackshear $20 to have sexual intercourse with him, but denied any involvement in her death. Butler told authorities he had dropped the victim off at a nearby club.

A National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) hit on the .40 caliber shell casing recovered from the Blackshear crime scene confirmed that the same weapon had been used in the St. Augustine homicide. When confronted with this information in court, Butler maintained that the weapon did in fact belong to him, but he did not shoot the victim.

Using cell phone sit map location, Butler's phone number "pinged" near the Blackshear crime scene the day the victim was found deceased, according to the arresting report.

Based on DNA and physical evidence from the FDLE, Butler was arrested on Thursday at the Duval County Courthouse and charged with murder, as well as possession of a weapon or firearm by a convicted felon.

© 2017 WTLV-TV