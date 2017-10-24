Siblings found dead in apparent double homicide on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were found dead late Tuesday night on the Westside of town, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the incident happened at 7844 Collins Ridge Blvd, police first searched the home and found a female dead inside. They later found a man dead inside the home as well, police believe they are siblings.

At this time no exact age for the victims was released, however, police believe they are middle-aged.

Investigators suspect foul play, anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

