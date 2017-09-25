Sexual battery suspect sought after July incident on Westside

Police sketch of the suspect accused of sexual assault on July 7, 2017. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man accused of the sexually battery of a victim on the Westside in July.

JSO said the incident happened on July 7 in the area of Joloru Drive.

The victim accepted a ride from a man near the area of Jammes Road and San Juan Avenue, but was then driven to Joloru Drive, according to police. The victim was sexually battered in the vehicle, which is described as a white Buick sedan, tan interior, stock wheels with bluish or HID (high intensity discharge) headlights.

On Monday, JSO released a sketch of the suspect. He's described as a black man, mid 30's, chunky build, low haircut and has a short beard. He was wearing blue swimming trunks, white socks and "slides" at the time.

If you have any information about the incident or can identify the suspect, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

