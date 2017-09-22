Sex offender arrested for placing sticker over predator decal

Walter Rounds, 63, was arrested in Palatka County, Fla. after authorities said he altered his driver's license to conceal the fact that he was a registered sex offender.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Rounds used a sticker to cover up the sexual predator decal on the lower right-hand corner of the driver's license.

Rounds was placed under arrest and then transported to the Clay County Sheriff's Jail without incident.

