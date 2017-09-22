WTLV
Sex offender arrested for placing sticker over predator decal

First Coast News , WTLV 10:37 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

Walter Rounds, 63, was arrested in Palatka County, Fla. after authorities said he altered his driver's license to conceal the fact that he was a registered sex offender. 

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said Rounds used a sticker to cover up the sexual predator decal on the lower right-hand corner of the driver's license. 

Rounds was placed under arrest and then transported to the Clay County Sheriff's Jail without incident. 

