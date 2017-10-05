Sentencing hearing set for man accused of murdering beloved St. Augustine priest

A sentencing hearing has been set for October 18 for the man accused of kidnapping a beloved St. Augustine priest and killing him in Georgia according to the Burke County Clerk of Courts.

Investigators say, Father Rene Robert, who was trying to counsel Steven Murray accompanied him to Aiken where he planned to visit his children April 10. They say after Murray was denied access to the children, Robert, 71, was forced into the trunk of his own Toyota.

A number of burglaries and an arson in the Aiken area were later connected to Murray, according to arrest reports. Murray later led police to the spot where they found Robert's body in Burke County. The diocese says Robert strongly opposed capital punishment and signed a 1995 "Declaration of Life" stating that should he become a victim of the homicide, he would not want the killer executed.

