Man paralyzed after shot in the head on San Juan Ave. in May, suspect sought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A shooting victim is now a quadriplegic after being shot in the head on San Juan Avenue in May, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported.

JSO said the shooting happened on May 12 around 10:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of San Juan Avenue. The victim was walking down the street when the suspect walked up to the victim and shot them in the head for no apparent reason, JSO said.

The suspect was described as a "medium skinned black male, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighing approximately 150 pounds," JSO said. The suspect also had no facial hair and appeared to possibly have a toupee: blue hair that was parted on the right side.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspect, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

