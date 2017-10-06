Russell Tillis pleads guilty to assault charges

Russell Tills, the man behind Jacksonville's house of horrors, has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery on a police officer.

Tillis went on trial on that charge back in July, but a judge declared a mistrial --- stating the prosecution violated the discovery process.

Tillis is also facing murder charges in the death of Joni Gunter, police say they found Gunter's dismembered body on Tillis' Southside property last year.

Tillis' next court date for the murder-related charges is December 4th.

