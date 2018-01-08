Ronnie Simmons reports to prison Monday

Ronnie Simmons is being indicted alongwith former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. They are accused of using a fake charity to raise funds for their personal expenses. Photo: Florida Times-Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Ronnie Simmons will report to prison on Monday, January 8.

Simmons will begin serving his 4-year sentence following his May conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges.

Simmons worked for Brown for 24 years, and was initially charged as Brown’s co-conspirator. In February, he agreed to plead guilty to 2 of the 18 charges he faced and testify against Brown.

