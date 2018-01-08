WTLV
Close

Ronnie Simmons reports to prison Monday

First Coast News , WTLV 7:25 AM. EST January 08, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Ronnie Simmons will report to prison on Monday, January 8. 

Simmons will begin serving his 4-year sentence following his May conviction on fraud and conspiracy charges. 

Simmons worked for Brown for 24 years, and was initially charged as Brown’s co-conspirator. In February, he agreed to plead guilty to 2 of the 18 charges he faced and testify against Brown.

Ronnie Simmons testifies he followed orders from Corrine Brown\

 

Simmons Home Confinement Order by Meilin Tompkins on Scribd

© 2018 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories